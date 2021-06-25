I cannot be heading out of June without thinking of LOVE. This weekend my husband and I celebrate our anniversary. His earthly love for me is amazing. He has been my best friend, protector, a partner in crime, dream chaser with me, and on and on. His earthly love is for me, perfect even in imperfectness. When I think of his love, I think of a song released in the year of his birth, “LOVE,” sung by Nat King Cole.
Here are some lyrics to remind us:
L is for the way you look at me
O is for the only one I see
V is very, very extraordinary
E is even more than anyone that you adore can
Love is all that I can give to you
Love is more than just a game for two
Two in love can make it, take my heart, and please don’t break it
Love was made for me, and you
So, wonder if you have not had a love like this? Well, there is love that is more amazing than my love for my husband and his love for me. There is love that is more amazing than the love I have for my children. Love is more excellent than that pet that gives you unconditional love and sees you as everything. That love is from our Heavenly Father.
Some scriptures tell us about His love; some of those might be the most well-known of all of scripture.
John 3:16 & 17 “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.”
1 John 4:7-11 Dear friends, let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God. Whoever does not love does not know God because God is love. This is how God showed his love among us: He sent his one and only Son into the world that we might live through him. This is love: not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins. Dear friends, since God so loved us, we also ought to love one another. No one has ever seen God, but if we love one another, God lives in us, and his love is made complete in us.
This is the Bible, God’s love letter and instructions to us summed up in a few verses! Note: I am not saying not to read the whole Bible, but I am saying put these in your heart and mind! Back to the why God’s love for us surrounds us daily! God loves you so much that He created beautiful nature for us to enjoy. God loves us so much He has seasons with rain for us to be replenished. There is sunshine to warm the earth and make things grow. There are moons and stars to light us at night and guide us on the journey.
My prayer for you is that you experience earthly love but, most importantly, that you are basking in the love of the one who created love, our Father in heaven! Also, happy anniversary to my love, Bill, forever my champion!
