ANGOLA — Purdue Extension of Steuben County will be hosting its 4th annual spring gardening series on Tuesday evenings in May.
Sessions include paint-a-pot with Janelle Sloan of Relic Emporium, indoor plant care with Taylor Richardson of My Sister’s Garden LLC, edible landscapes with Marty Diller, a Master Gardener volunteer and fearless container gardening with Kelley Remington of Lawnscape Garden Center. Each session features education as well as a make-and-take project for the participants.
“I am excited to be partnering with these business owners and horticulture professionals to offer these sessions to the public. This will be my first in-person horticulture program since COVID struck last year. Class sizes will be limited to allow for social distancing, but I felt it is important to provide the opportunity to gather again to learn about art and horticulture and allow people to connect with others in the area who have similar interests,” said Steuben County Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Community Development Extension Educator Crystal Van Pelt.
Sessions are $15 each or $50 for all four sessions. Payment should be made by cash or check to the extension office prior to the first night of the workshop. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Checks may be mailed to Purdue Extension — Steuben County, 317 S. Wayne St., Suite 1A, Angola, IN 46703.
Register by May 1 at http://bit.ly/2021GardenSeries.
To learn more about the sessions feel free to visit the Purdue Extension-Steuben County Facebook page, @SteubenCounty, or contact the Extension Office at 668-1000 ext 1400.
