Fremont Alumni doing drive-through
FREMONT — The Fremont Alumni Committee will be holding a drive-through alumni night on July 24, beginning at 6 p.m. at Fremont Middle School.
This is instead of a typical alumni banquet, which has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee plans to stay until at least 7 p.m.
With people disappointed there wouldn’t be a banquet for the first time in 124 years, the decision was made to offer the drive-through event instead. People in attendance will drive through the middle school drive, following signs, where they can stop to take a photo with a banner to prove attendance and receive a commemorative ticket.
In 2021, the plan is to double events for alumni, honoring the 50 and 60 year classes that would have been honored in 2020 as well as the ones set to be honored in 2021.
The class of 2020 will be welcome to attend in 2021 at no charge.
Collins School cancels ice cream social
FREMONT — The Collins One-Room Schoolhouse committee has canceled the annual ice cream and cobbler social held at the schoolhouse during the last weekend of July for 2020.
The social is traditionally the only fundraiser held for the schoolhouse, which is a 501-c-3 non profit, so the committee invites anyone that would like to make a tax-deductible donation to mail a check to the Collins Schoolhouse, Inc., 3750 W. S.R. 120, Fremont IN 46737.
The committee hopes to be able to welcome the community back for a social in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.