Please read Matthew 16:5–12
We hear a great deal about the cancel culture and how it is impacting today’s society; people’s rights are being violated, people who do not agree a certain way are being forced to shut down or to be able to present their beliefs to be assimilated into a belief system that is contrary to their own, and if somebody does not agree with you; your cancel. This seems extreme, but it is happening too often and there’s a great number of voices that are being silenced because of this. And as I began to ponder upon this, I began to think about what Jesus’ take would be on this. What if Jesus used his power and influence to cancel things out from the world today, what would some of those things be?
One of the very first things that Jesus would “cancel” would be the radical false teachings of today’s world, which includes some of the false teachings that are taking place in the church universal today.
Please read the Scripture reference that accompanies this particular article.
I want you to think about what Jesus is saying to his disciples about the teachings of the Scribes and the Pharisees during his day. They were misleading numbers of the people in so many different ways to make themselves appear holier, more influential and more necessary than what they truly were. Jesus was teaching his disciples at this time not to follow the ways which were contrary to the truth believes that God wanted to instill in mankind: to love and forgive, to meet the needs of one another, to believe that everybody is equal in the eyes of God, and to avoid sinful habits which separates the relationship between God and man. The Pharisees and the Scribes thought too highly of themselves and so little of others. They would often overlook the needs of the masses around them. This was shameful.
The next thing that I would see Jesus “cancel” is one man’s explanation and beliefs of what is sinful versus that which God has ordained to be sinful habits. One such example of this would be the hyper-sexuality of today’s generations. This is where we see sexuality flaunted and celebrated and promoted to some of the very youngest of children. When they have commercials where women are shaving pubic hairs on TV, when sexual acts are being celebrated on musical award programs as being groundbreaking and beautiful, where sexuality can be experienced as young as eight or nine years old and that there are no scruples for what is being seen, there isn’t any wonder why sexual assaults, teenage pregnancies, sex trafficking and a whole host of other sexual sins that are taking place at an alarming rate.
There are so many TV shows, movies, series that are being developed that have sexual acts thrown in there in so many different ways for no apparent reason with the exception of just having the sexual act in the program. People are beginning to see as many sexual acts, if not more, then murders and acts of violence. It is said that the average person by the age of 18 witnesses 70,000 murders/killings/acts of violence.
I believe that it is safe to say that the number of sexual acts, the sexuality and promiscuity could possibly double this amount. And this is alarming.
The next thing on the Jesus cancel culture hit list would be the division which man/Satan is trying to develop among mankind. Jesus teaches that all people are equal in the eyes of God; that not only that all have sinned, but also have the same access to God through Jesus Christ and His salvation/restoration/holiness. This crosses all boundaries: social status, theologies, genders, races, economic situation, past/present lifestyles, sins committed and those to come, philosophies and any other situation you wish to include.
Just as God invites all to forgiveness and mercy, he also bids us, the believers and followers, to extend the same toward others and to live in unity and not division. The more divisions we allow to take play, the more hurt and abuse occurs toward those whom society wish to control/eradicate. We are called to live as one people and not be divided.
The point I am trying to make is this; Jesus wants to transform our hearts and minds to be unified and to love/support one another instead of tearing one another apart and trying to rule over one another. He teaches us to understand what divides us and what thinking errors man has. Jesus lived out how we should live and treat one another; yet we as a people have ventured SO far from this that now we are seeing the division it has created and the hatred which is a byproduct of said division.
What’s the solution?
Allowing Jesus to show us what we need to “cancel” from our lives and to cultivate a new way of living in unity and respect toward God and one another.
Pray that God will lead and guide us toward unity, peace and connectedness with one another and with He who is able to make all things possible.
