Humane shelter selling Nelson’s Chicken
ANGOLA — The Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County will be selling Nelson’s Chicken on Saturday, with pickup beginning at 9:30 a.m.
To guarantee chicken, presale ticket purchase is recommended. Any not sold during presale will be available Saturday on a first come-first served basis.
Presale tickets are available at the shelter, 780 Shelter Lane. Chicken is $8 for a half and $4 per order of pit-tatoes.
There are 200 chicken halves being sold and approximately 70 orders of pit-tatoes.
Tickets can be purchased at the shelter during normal business hours.
