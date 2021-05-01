This has been a week with a lot of odd stories involving beer. Here’s a couple of the better ones.
Larry Kudlow, currently a commentator at Fox Business Channel, formerly of both CNBC and an economic advisor in the Trump administration, attempted to make a point that climate policy set forth by the Biden administration would restrict personal diets, specifically red meat consumption. In a less than eloquent argument, he stated, “So get ready. You can throw back a plant-based beer with your grilled Brussels sprouts and wave your American Flag.”
Not to get into the false statements that this rant was politically (or factually), the point I would like to make is that all beer is plant-based. Hops, barley, wheat, rice, corn all start and end their life cycle as a plant. True, I did write a column two weeks ago about Busch Brew for Dogs, made with bone broth and bone-in pork shoulder. However, the beer specifically states in the name it is for dogs. My suggestion, if spending Independence Day with Mr. Kudlow, bring your own beer.
In a climate change tangent, New Belgium Brewing Company has produced a new beer designed to taste awful. The release of Torched Earth Beer is a limited production brewed from smoke-tainted water, dandelions and drought-tolerant grains.
Their theory is these ingredients are what could become of beer if action is not taken to mitigate climate change. In a press release, the company states that, “All kinds of ingredients would become perpetually tainted by smoke from wildfires, which have rapidly grown hotter and more dangerous in recent years.”
For its part, New Belgium’s flagship beer Fat Tire became America’s first certified carbon-neutral beer. The company, purchased by Kirin Brewing of Japan in 2019, has pledged to meet net-zero emissions companywide by 2030 and is a certified “B Corporation,” meeting verifiable standards for environmental and social performance and transparency.
Less daunting and a bit closer to home, the Monticello-based Indiana Beach Amusement Park has announced their plans for the first beer festival at the park. Called “Hops and Coaster Drops,” the event is planned for Saturday, September 11 from 2-6 p.m.
The festival is planning numerous craft beer offerings (65 breweries confirmed as of this writing), as well as samples of wines and spirits. There will also be live music, food and access to rides and games. Park officials say that this will be the world’s first known amusement park craft beer festival. The park will be closed to the general public so those who attend the festival can enjoy the amenities without long lines.
Advance sale general admission is $65 (available April 30-September 10), gate price on September 11th (if tickets remain) are $75. Indiana Beach’s chief operation officer Tom Crisci stated, “I cannot tell you how excited I am to be putting on this event. It’s a one-of-a-kind event that is sure to make its way into the Indiana Beach history books.”
