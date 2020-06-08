MARSHALL, Mich. — The Franke Center for the Arts in Marshall, Michigan, will offer writing workshops for youth and adults starting June 24.
The workshops will meet once per week for six weeks and will be taught by literary agent Carrie Howland and Franke Center executive director Jacob Gates, who is the author of five novels.
“This is really a phenomenal opportunity for writers,” Gates said. “When I was starting out, I would have loved the chance to sit down with a published author and an established literary agent to discuss my work. It’s the type of experience a person usually only gets in an MFA program or at an expensive conference, so the fact that we’re able to offer it through The Franke Center is really exciting.”
The youth workshop will accept students sixth through 12th grade, and will take place on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. The cost is $80, and scholarships are available.
The adult workshops will meet Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and costs $100. Both workshops will start June 24. Approximately half of each workshop will be devoted to discussing students’ work, while the other half will be spent learning about writing craft and the publishing industry. Space is limited, and slots will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Carrie Howland is a literary agent who lives in Marshall and represents an array of adult literary fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books. She founded Howland Literary in 2018, after 13 years as an agent in New York City, most recently at Empire Literary. Carrie holds a bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from Albion College, where she was the poetry editor of The Albion Review. Her poetry has appeared in various literary journals and magazines. She attends several conferences, both nationally and internationally, throughout the year. She has been featured in several publications discussing her work as an agent including Poets & Writers, SCWBI insight, Akashic Books, and Slice Magazine. For more information on Carrie, visit: www.howlandliterary.com.
Jacob Gates has had five novels published under the name J. Gabriel Gates, and two of his screenplays were optioned by Hollywood producers. He has a masters of fine arts in writing from Spalding University and has taught writing at Olivet College and Kellogg Community College. For more information on his work, visit jgabrielgates.net.
For details, go to TheFranke.org
