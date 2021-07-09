Everything in life boils down to choices! If you choose to work now, you know you have to get up and be there for the hours and expectations for that particular work. If you have chosen to retire, you had to decide you had enough to live on or that your health required you to slow down now. You decide when you speed that you are willing to take the chance for a ticket! Life every day is full of hundreds of little choices that establish who we are.
If you are reading this, I hope that it means that you chose to follow Jesus. Not only did you choose to follow Him, but you also decided to say, “YES!” to Jesus. That choice should be what determines your little and big choices throughout the day. As a follower of Jesus, we have to choose to do his ways and not just be a pew potato. Stepping on toes for a moment, our yes is more than sitting in the pew. If you are sitting in the pew listening, that is great; we are excited to see you in one of the many churches here in Steuben County and beyond. BUT, if you are not changed by the music, the prayers, or the message, you choose not to leave the church and try to live out Jesus’ ways daily, you are selecting only the “yes” but not the relationship.
If someone asked you to get married and you said “yes” enthusiastically, but nothing ever happened, is the relationship committed? Is the relationship growing and evolving? The answer is probably not. You would be frustrated if the relationship went no further than the first yes and not to a public “I do” or the daily “I do” that a good marriage requires.
So, now let’s put that in perspective with Jesus. You said an enthusiastic “yes” to Jesus. Someone asked you to pray or respond to Jesus being Lord of your life, and you were ready. BUT, you weren’t prepared for it to change anything. By that, I mean, Jesus, you are amazing, but I just want to watch and listen. Faith was never to be just about watching and listening. I know someone will not like that I said that, and I am sorry, but the rubber meets the road truth.
Jesus calls us to love. Matthew 22: 36-40 says, “Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the Law?”Jesus replied: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two.”
When we love someone, we want to honor them. When we love someone, we want to do what honors them. Loving Jesus means we honor the Lord by spending time with the one we love. Loving Jesus means we love others. When we love others, we aren’t using foul language at them. When we love others, we aren’t sabotaging them or judging them. When we love others, we honor our Lord.
Soaking up all the beautiful things at church is fantastic! I hope all of you will be at a church tomorrow, soaking up the presence of the Spirit. So filled up that all week long, you are loving and living out what you heard in scripture, hymns, and praise songs, and a message! Be moved to do the next thing: speak about your Lord, share your faith, and spend time with the Lord. That daily “I do” is capable of changing the world for the better!
Jesus, I do!
