MARSHALL, Michigan — The Franke Center for the Arts is pleased to offer a new six-week guitar workshop with one of The Franke Center’s favorite performers, Kjell Croce.
Croce will teach fingerpicking blues guitar techniques and the workshop will feature the songs of the great bluesman Mississippi John Hurt.
Lessons will be geared toward intermediate players looking to expand their skills and learn new techniques. Guitarists who haven’t tried fingerpicking before will find this a great introduction while guitarists who are already comfortable with fingerpicking will add new skills to their repertoire. Basic chord knowledge and familiarity with the guitar will be necessary.
The workshop will cover equipment and techniques and participants will learn Mississippi John Hurt songs including Creole Bell, Louis Collins, Stack O’Lee Blues, Sliding Delta, and Got the Blues, Can’t Be Satisfied in several keys. Each session will run one to one and a half hours in length.
Workshop dates will take place on Tuesdays; May 4, 11, 18, 25 and June 1 and 8, from 6-7:15 p.m. each day. The cost is $100, and guitarists 16 and up are welcome to participate.
To sign up for the workshops or to get more information, visit www.TheFranke.org
The Franke Center is located at 214 E. Mansion St., Marshall, Michigan.
