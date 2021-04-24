2 Corinthians 5:17 — Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.
Spring feels like a breath of new. Okay, this week is a horrible example of that, but this next week will be a breath of fresh air of the new. It is one of the things that I love about the seasons. Hold on to your hat because if you do not like our season we are in … there could be another in the same day.
Christ came so that we can have new. It is hard not to slip back into the old. Have you ever fallen back into the old? Have you worked on casting out a bad habit or thought pattern only to find yourself slipping back? It is like having 70 degrees followed by a snowy day that just doesn’t feel right.
I have been working on not being offendable. I want to believe in the best. If I don’t take offense, there will not be an offense. We talked about this in church on Sunday. On Wednesday, I had a small moment where I slipped. I thought the worst about something. I needed to have a conversation that ended up being one of the most lovely conversations I had this week. Lesson learned, right? No, the very next day, I thought the worst when I encountered someone. Although confirmed by a friend present that the offense was made, I chose to be offended. I actually nursed and rehearsed it occasionally throughout the day.
I am working on being a new creation. As a new creation, I do not want to live in the old ways even when I slip back. When I slip back, what I realize is that I am relying on myself for the solution. As a follower of Christ, I not only need to rely on His ways as my ways I have to allow Him control. Giving Him control of my emotions is leaning into the “new”.
When I look to the life of Christ for my example, I see how He challenged actions but loved people. I tend to judge people by actions. I tend to decide things by those actions. I am learning to live in Christ and as a new creation; what I need to do is separate action from Child of God. Jesus did not speak ill of Judas. He didn’t pull the disciples aside and tell them how he was going to ser in motion a painful journey. He washed Judas’ feet just like He washed those others of whom he was in a better place.
I am responsible for myself and my actions, not anyone else’s actions. As a believer, I continue to live out this verse. Everyone I encounter is a beloved child of God, and I want to see them as such. May I remember that God loves everyone. No exceptions. Allowing Christ to take control will help me to live anew. This week, like the weather, had some bumps. Next week is new. God’s mercies are new every morning, aren’t we blessed?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.