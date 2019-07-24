Moose hosting Art in the Park
ANGOLA — Art in the Park will take place Saturday, Aug. 3 in the park next to the Angola Moose Lodge.
A cruise in will take place at the same time, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the parking lot at the lodge.
There will be vendors, music and food from the grill including brats, hotdogs and hamburgers.
Rollin’ Relics Cruise In coming Aug. 6
ANGOLA — The Rollin’ Relics Cruise In will be held Aug. 6 at the Angola Moose Lodge from 5-7 p.m.
There will be a 50-50 raffle, donations taken for homeless veterans, music, food and beverages in the parking lot at the Angola Moose Lodge.
Contact the lodge, 665-9361, for more information.
