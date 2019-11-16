ORLAND — Reptiles and other exotic animals will be on display and for sale on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Orland American Legion for a reptile expo show.
Admission to the show is $5 for people ages 6 and older and $3 for those under age 5.
Animals present will include chinchillas, sugar gliders, hedgehogs, rodents, geckos, snakes and more as well as reptile and mammal care supplies.
In addition to the animal vendors, there will be raffles, pizza for sale and a cash bar available with proper identification.
