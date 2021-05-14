ANGOLA — Youth in grades 7-12 are invited to participate in 18 days of fun and learning about a variety of topics as part of the Indiana 4-H Road Show.
The road show includes parts of the 4-H Academy at Purdue, the state 4-H Junior Leader Conference and 4-H Round-Up in a series of one-day sessions being held in several locations across the area instead of bringing hundreds of people together in one location for the events.
Each session will be held in multiple counties around the state and participants can gather in person with other students interested in the same topics.
During each session, participants will hear from experts virtually and interact with others at their site while taking part in hands-on activities at the in-person location chosen.
Scheduled sessions are as follows:
• June 14 — The Bees Needs and How Plants Do What They Do, Huntington County
• June 15 — Reach Your Leadership Destination, Wells County
• June 16 — 4-H Fitness Combine, Career Decisions and Knowledge in Action, Huntington County
• June 17 — Show me the Money, Exploring Career Options, Whitley County
• June 18 — Explore Animal Science Careers, Companion Animal Science Careers, Adams County
• June 21 — Exploring Robotics in Engineering, Allen County
• June 22 — The Science Behind Food Safety and Processing, DeKalb County
• June 23 — Community Change Starts with Me, Adams County
• June 24 — Where the Wildlife Things Are: Exploring Natural Resources, Wells County
• June 25 — Building a Mini Smarthouse from Scratch, Steuben County
• June 28 — Constructing your Future, Wells County
• June 29 — The Use of Aviation in Ag Business and how Airplanes Fly, DeKalb County
• June 30 — Intro to EMS and Life Saving Skills, Pharmacy Careers and Compounding, Steuben County
• July 1 — Grilled Pizza Garden: A Market Basket Challenge Cook-Off, Whitley County
• July 6 — Using Robotics and Sensors for Sustainable Farm Management Practices, DeKalb/Steuben County Line
• July 7 — Understanding Ourselves and Relating to Others, Steuben County
• July 8 — Groundwater Contamination and Human Health, Groundwater Detectives, Allen County
• July 9 — Game on! Developing Interpersonal Career Skills, Adams County
Once youth identify program sessions that interest them, visit v2.4honline.com to create a profile and register for the events. Registration is due June 1. Sessions each day will begin with on-site check-in at 9 a.m., with programs beginning at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be held at 12 p.m. and the program will end daily at 3:30 p.m.
Registration for current 4-H members is $25 per day or $100 for five days. Non-4-H members will have to pay an additional one-time $20 program fee which grants access to all local 4-H resources.
For more information visit purdue.ag/4hroadshow. Questions can be directed to Tami Mosier, mosier@purdue.edu.
