FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Police Department Aerial Support Unit will host its first Hobbyist Drone Conference on Aug. 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sweetwater Sound, 5501 W U.S. 30, Fort Wayne.
This conference is open to the public and seating is limited. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $10 and will be available for $15 the day of the conference.
This conference is designed for drone hobbyist and will focus on drone safety, rules, regulations and will feature a live demonstration of FWPD ASU drones. The FWPD has recently added two new drones to its inventory with specific capabilities which includes indoor flight and flight in all weather conditions.
For any questions about the conference the public can email fwpdasu@cityoffortwayne.org.
Preregistration tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite, https://tinyurl.com/nau5c2tz.
