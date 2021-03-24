The Pokagon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution sponsored the DAR Good Citizen Program and Scholarship contest in Steuben County, with Fremont senior Eva Foulk, Angola senior Andrea Smith and Hamilton senior Gabrielle Galloway being named Good Citizens for their respective high schools.
Foulk’s essay was selected to advance to the state level Good Citizen program where she was named one of 13 finalists.
The Good Citizen program’s intention is to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. One senior is chosen from each area high school based on the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, patriotism and scholastic achievement.
Students submitted an essay on a topic, chosen by the national society for the contest.
Each student was honored at her school by the DAR Pokagon Chapter and receive a monetary award, a certificate and pins as well as an American Flag thanks to their American Legion chapter.
