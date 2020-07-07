“Getting an audience is hard. Sustaining an audience is even harder. It demands consistency of thought, of purpose, and of action over a long period of time.” -Bruce Springsteen, a.k.a. “The Boss.”
They didn’t call him “The Boss” for nothing. These words of his resonated with me when I learned that Parkview Noble Hospital had been recognized as one of IBM Watson Health’s 100 Top Hospitals for the third year in a row. The initial recognition as a top hospital had been a goal of mine over the course of my entire career. From the start, I knew how hard it would be and how many people’s concerted, sustained efforts it would take to win this award.
We are ranked in 11 different areas based on clinical, operational and financial metrics that are publicly reported to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The IBM Watson Health study sorts 2,600 hospitals into five peer groups. Parkview Noble Hospital is one of 20 hospitals out of 831 within our peer group of the “Small Community Hospital,” placing us in the top 2% of our peers.
According to IBM Watson Health, if all Medicare inpatient hospitals in the United States performed at the level of the 100 Top Hospitals, an additional 106,000 lives could be saved in-hospital, 49,000 additional patients could become complication-free and more than $8.3 billion in inpatient costs could be saved. When compared to similar hospitals, the 100 Top Hospitals had better survival rates, fewer healthcare associated infections, lower 30-day hospital readmission rates and higher ratings from patients.
To receive the 100 Top Hospitals award three years in a row is extremely rare. In the 27 years Watson Health has recognized the top performing hospitals, only five Indiana hospitals have ever won three years in a row and only two are in the “Small Community Hospital” category – Parkview Noble Hospital and Parkview Huntington Hospital. In a separate study, IBM Watson Health identifies 15 Top Health Systems in the United States, based on the performance measures of all hospitals within the system. Parkview Health has been recognized as one of these 15 Top Health Systems for 2020. This is the second year in a row that Parkview Health has achieved this award. I offer my hearty congratulations!
I am so very proud of the people who work at Parkview Noble who put the care of others above all else as our top priority. It is not easy to do what our staff does every day, and it was never more evident than recently with the COVID-19 pandemic. Our community is a great one, though, and it has also been very supportive of our efforts throughout. From the masks made in the community to the food offered to our staff, it is certainly the case here that we are all in this together as a community. At Parkview Noble, we will continue to demand the consistency of thought and purpose that “The Boss” was referring to as we continue to provide high quality care to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.