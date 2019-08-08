Adalea Norita Depew was born on July 16, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, weighing 7 pounds 5.5 ounces to Brittany Harris and Zachary Depew, Hamilton. Grandparents include Dennis England, Coldwater Michigan, Dana Harris of Ashley and Kenny Depew and Heather Rottger-Depew of Waterloo. She joins a sister, Angel, 9, and brothers Gunner, 4 and Liam, 3.
Michael Jay Amos was born on July 17, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, weighing 6 pounds 13.5 ounces to Victoria and Joshua Amos, Pioneer, Ohio. Grandparents include Philip and Michele Funchion and Quincy and Muriel Amos, all of Morenci, Michigan. He joins a sister, Zoey, 9 and a brother, Cameron, 8.
Landyn Albert Fry was born on July 18, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, weighing 7 pounds to Lacy Westfall and Daythan Fry, Angola. Grandparents include Stacy and Letha Westfall of Montgomery, Michigan, Lisa Hough of Angola, Danny Fry of Hartford City and Jodie Uggen of Montpelier, Ohio. He joins brothers Liam, 6 and Lucas, 1.
Chase Lee Sell was born on July 19, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, weighing 7 pounds 5 ounces to Ariel Ringler and David Sell, Ashley. Grandparents include Joshua Ringler and Terra Geiger of Angola and Larry Sell and Elizabeth Mason of Three Rivers, Michigan. He joins sisters Natasha, 4 and Fraya, 1.
Elliott Tallulah Rose Henderson was born on July 19, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, weighing 8 pounds 3 ounces to Kristyna and Logan Henderson, Fremont. Grandparents include John Prochno of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Shannon Surfus, Fremont, Mark Henderson of Kalamazoo, Michigan and Tracy Yurtseven of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. She joins sisters Quinnci, 6 and Braydee, 4.
Olivia Joy Preston was born on July 22, 2019 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, weighing 6 pounds 11 ounces to Victoria and Brian Preston, Angola. Grandparents include William and April Marker, Monroeville and Scott and Becky Preston, Angola. She joins a sister, Oaklynn, 1.
Jayson Scott Knights was born on July 21, 2019 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, weighing 7 pounds 9 ounces to Crystal and Jordan Knights of Angola. Grandparents include Scott and Lori Houlton of Angola and Barbara Knights of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He joins a sister, Rowan, 6.
