York/Richland Fellowship Meeting is Sunday
METZ — The 106th York/Richland Fellowship Meeting will gather Sunday at the Metz Christian Church.
There will be a potluck finger-foods dinner starting at 5 p.m. followed by a meeting in the sanctuary at 6 p.m.
The Metz Christian Church, Alvarado United Methodist Church and The Olde York Church encourage the community to come enjoy the evening in a country church.
Mt. Zion UMC
holding archery faire
PLEASANT LAKE — Youth ages 8-18 are welcome to join Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 3365 S. Golden Lake Road, Pleasant Lake, for a traditional archery faire on Oct. 12 from 1-4 p.m.
Archers can bring their own gear or use what is provided but it is asked that there are no compound bows or broadheads.
The event is sponsored by Three Rivers Archery and Podunk Hollow Archery.
