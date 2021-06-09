ANGOLA — The Book Cellar at the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County is holding a book sale through the month of June.
Located in the lower level of the library, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, the Book Cellar has shelves lined with books for people to come and shop. It can be accessed by the stairs or by the elevator.
Bring a bag and fill it for $1. Money can be put in the wall safe. No library card is necessary to shop the Book Cellar sale.
The sale is open during regular library hours, with all proceeds going to support the library.
The Book Cellar is not currently taking donations of more books.
Find out more information about the library and the Book Cellar on the library’s Facebook page or website, cplsc.org.
