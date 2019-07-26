ANGOLA — York Rite Masons from Angola, Auburn and Fort Wayne performed two degrees for four candidates at the Angola Masonic Lodge, according to Paul Friend, active member in Angola York Rite.
York Rite is one of several appendant bodies of the Masonic Lodge. To join one must be a Mason and then petition or inquire from a current member of York Rite. York Rite meets in the Angola and Auburn Masonic Lodge Buildings. York Rite was chartered in 1866 in northeast Indiana and has continued since that time.
The York Rite consists of three bodies — the Chapter, Council and Commandery. Each has their own separate set of officers. Over the years Grand York Rite Officers have included many from Angola and Auburn.
Interested Masons who desire to join York Rite needs to inquire from any local member.
York Rite, as other Masonic organizations have their own special Philanthropies such as research funds for auditory perception issues and vascular biology and sending Christian ministers to the Holy Land. The work and degrees of York Rite Masons help teach lifelong lessons in the development of its members to improve themselves as they serve God, their country, their neighbor and themselves.
Inquiries are welcome from any interested local men into Masonry. Several York Rite websites are available to learn more about their purposes and ideals.
