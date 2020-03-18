KENDALLVILLE — Just in time for self-quarantine, the Kendallville Public Library has lifted the check out limits on all DVDs. The library will be open until 6 p.m. today before closing to patrons because of the coronavirus.
Beginning on St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17, there is no longer a limit of 10 DVDs per card from the Kendallville Public Library.
Patrons can check out as many DVDs as they would like, up to the maximum number of items allowed through Evergreen Indiana, which is 100.
New DVDs will still check out for three days, while all other DVDs will continue with a seven-day check out.
Evergreen Indiana, though a consortium, has made a decision to allow local libraries control over their collections to customize patron services.
The bottom line is that this change only applies to DVDs checked out from the Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch.
For example, a patron may check out 15 DVDs from KPL, but because that is technically over the Evergreen Indiana limit of 10 DVDs, the patron will not be able to check out additional DVDs from any other Evergreen Library.
The Kendallville Public Library is fine-free on most items, including DVDs, but items not returned to the library after being overdue for 28 days are considered “lost,” and the patron’s account will be charged for the price to replace the item.
