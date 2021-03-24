ANGOLA — Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne is partnering with the Steuben County Enterprise Center to run classes as part of a manufacturing academy starting June 1.
Registration for the first class, MSSC-CPT (Certified Production Assistant), is now open at link.ivytech.edu/Academy. The class will run June 1 to Aug. 19 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 4 to 8 p.m.
“The Steuben County Economic Development Corporation is excited along with our participating area manufacturers to create and launch the Manufacturing Academy,” said Mike Landram, director of workforce development at the Steuben County Economic Development Corporation. “The 12-week academy promises students hands-on learning and the acquisition of real-world skills to launch a career in manufacturing.”
The Manufacturing Academy is a collaborative initiative to connect area high school students and adults with manufacturing partners. Sponsoring manufacturers will provide selected Academy students with a paid learning experience about manufacturing fundamentals such as shop operations, safety and blueprint reading as well as soft skills such as teamwork, communications and problem-solving that can lead to a successful career.
Along the way, they will earn seven Ivy Tech credits that correlate to an MSSC-CPT certification or can be applied toward an Ivy Tech degree in industrial technology or advanced automation and robotics technology. The Academy will deploy both classroom instruction and hands-on lab experiences at the Enterprise Center located at 907 S. Wayne St., Angola.
“We’re pleased to strengthen Ivy Tech’s presence in Steuben County and help meet our students where they are,” said Randy Wooldridge, Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw employer consultant. “These classes will strengthen Steuben’s workforce and economy by creating a pipeline of skilled workers in high-demand fields.”
Sponsoring manufacturers include Cardinal IG, D.A.S Services, Eva-Lution, Indiana Marine Products, Koester Metals, Miller Poultry, Rieke, RR Donnelley, Special Cutting Tools, Triton Metal Products, Univertical and Vestil Manufacturing.
The first cohort of high school students will be starting in fall 2021. Interested high school students should contact their guidance counselor and Kimberly Waugh, kwaugh7@ivytech.edu for further information. Participating high schools include Angola, Fremont, Prairie Heights and Hamilton.
Registration is also open for Fall 2021 and Spring 2022. Check out eligibility requirements, a link to the application, and more information on the Manufacturing Academy website at link.ivytech.edu/Academy
