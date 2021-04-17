It’s been one year since Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide, including locally, adjusted their hallmark methods of sharing comfort and hope from the scriptures due to the pandemic.
For many, the change from ringing doorbells and knocking on doors to making phone calls and writing letters expanded and invigorated their ministry.
Lifelong Fremont resident Ronald D. Keller, 72, grew up and established a local family-owned cleaning supply business enjoying warm friendships with many customers and suppliers.
Nearly 58 years ago, Keller vowed to do the Lord’s work as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. “As a youth I received training and guidance from my parents and I would accompany my parents in the door-to-door Bible work that Jehovah’s Witnesses are known for, eventually having a meaningful share in that work myself,” he said.
At age 60, he began to be affected by Parkinson’s Disease. He said, “I was ready to sell the business and live a less demanding life, but one that still included the enjoyable activity of sharing with others truths from the Bible and the wonderful hope that is found there.”
The pandemic has caused new challenges for Ronald’s ministry.
“I have found the new circumstances … a challenge to adjust to. Regularly participating in virtual ministry groups has helped greatly. I have begun to use the telephone more, talking and texting, whereas my wife has been concentrating on writing letters to relatives. We both feel we are having some success as a result of adapting to changing circumstances,” he said.
“Witnesses have embraced this shift, finding the good in these trying times,” said Joseph Castano, who reports a 30% increase in the Witnesses’ preaching activity in his region of northern Virginia and nearby parts of West Virginia. “In fact, I hear many saying, ‘I’m able to do more now.’”
In March 2020, the some 1.3 million Witnesses in the United States suspended their door-to-door and face-to-face forms of public ministry and moved congregation meetings to videoconferencing.
“It has been a very deliberate decision based on two principles, our respect for life and love of neighbor,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “But we are still witnesses and, as such, we must testify about our faith. So it was inevitable that we would find a way to continue our work.”
Nearly 51,000 people in the United States last year made a request for a Witness to contact them, either through a local congregation or jw.org, the organization’s official website, according to Hendriks. Since the outbreak, the Witnesses have followed up on these requests via letters and phone calls instead of in-person visits.
“Our love for our neighbors is stronger than ever,” said Hendriks. “In fact, I think we have needed each other more than ever. We are finding that people are perplexed, stressed, and feeling isolated. Our work has helped many regain a sense of footing – even normalcy – at a very unsettled time.”
For more information on the activities of Jehovah’s Witnesses, visit their website jw.org.
