Homeschool meeting Monday at Carnegie
ANGOLA — A Homeschool 101, 201, 301 and 401 Meeting will be held Monday at the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., from 6-7:30 p.m.
This meeting is for those interested in knowing more about homeschooling, those just beginning to homeschool or those who have been homeschooling for a while and have questions.
Topics which can be addressed include how to get started, choosing curriculum, multi-level teaching, planning high school, dual-enrollment and college admission.
Representatives from Indiana Association of Home Educators and Angola Christian Educators at Home will be leading the meeting.
For more information contact ACE at angolachristianeducators@gmail.com or IAHE at rr3@iahe.net.
Salem Center alumni reunion set
SALEM CENTER — Salem Center school alumni are set to meet Aug. 10 at noon at the Salem Center Volunteer Fire Department, 8404 W. C.R. 500S.
Attendees are asked to use the rear entrance to the building which is located approximately one mile west of the old Salem Center High School.
Those that were ever students at Salem Center are invited to attend, with the classes of 1949 and 1959 being honored this year.
Chicken and drinks will be furnished. People are asked to bring a passing dish and table service.
A business meeting will follow and monetary donations will be collected.
Call Nancy (Parr) Krohn, 665-5751 with any questions.
Special service at Helmer Baptist Church
HELMER — The Gamble Family will perform in a special service tonight at Helmer Baptist Church, C.R. 766S.
The service starts at 6 p.m. Charlie Mosley will be preaching.
Food and fellowship will follow.
