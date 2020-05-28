INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Teachers Association posthumously awarded its Friend of Education Award to Eva Mozes Kor.
Kor, Holocaust survivor and founder of the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, was a friend to educators dedicating much of her public life to preparing educators to share the history of the Holocaust to stop future atrocities, said a Thursday news release from ISTA. CANDLES stands for Children of Auschwitz Nazi Deadly Lab Experiments Survivors.
She was recognized for her commitment to educating students to prevent prejudice and hatred as well as using the power of healing oneself and helping others.
“Eva shared her experiences and prepared Hoosier educators to teach the Holocaust,” said ISTA President Keith Gambill. “In her memory, we honor her dedication to educating kids, teachers and Hoosiers. Her commitment to ending prejudice will live on.”
In November, Angola Middle School students learned about Kor during a special presentation by filmmaker Ted Green.
A Terre Haute resident, Kor and her twin sister underwent inhumane medical experiments at the hands of the Nazis and Dr. Josef Mengele. Notably, Kor publicly forgave them.
“Eva wanted to educate all the children of Indiana. She then took that dream and expanded it to teaching children and adults all around the world,” said CANDLES Executive Director Leah Simpson. “CANDLES continues to share her story and life lessons to honor her legacy and spread her impact as far as we can. Our dedication to the cause she began is our way of thanking Eva for her commitment to changing the world for better.”
