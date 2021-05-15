ANGOLA — Start the summer with Angola Parks and Recreation’s first concert of the year on May 21 when The Hubie Ashcraft Band is live at Commons Park.
The Hubie Ashcraft Band will start playing from 7-9 p.m. at the Roman Beer Performance Center stage in the park.
Come out early because starting at 6 p.m., concessions will be provided by Shigs In Pit with Mad Anthony’s providing refreshments. Scoops Ice Cream will also be there providing sweet treats for all to enjoy.
Bring your chairs, your appetite and your dance moves to enjoy the show.
For questions please call the Park office at 665-1588.
For more park events or information, visit on Facebook, @angolaparksandrec.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.