VBS this week at Faith Baptist Church
ANGOLA — Children 4 years old through sixth grade are invited to Vacation Bible School at Faith Baptist Church, 560 W. C.R. 400N, 6-8 p.m. through Friday.
The theme is Giddy Up Junction: Taking God’s Love to New Frontiers.
Each evening will feature crafts, games, a Bible lesson and snacks.
For more information, for transportation or to register children to attend call the church, 665-1283 or reach out through the church website, faithbaptistangola.com.
Cactusville VBS starts Monday at Seventh Day Adventist Church
ANGOLA — Angola Seventh Day Adventist Church, 314 Williams St., will hold Cactusville Vacation Bible School starting Monday and ending Friday from 6-8:30 p.m.
A Sunday morning program to celebrate the week will take place on July 20 at 11 a.m. at the church.
Illusions, ventriloquism featured during Stroh Church of God VBS
STROH — Glenda and Mike Mann of Hutchinson, Kansas will lead Super Sensation Vacation Bible School at the Stroh Church of God, 4330 S. C.R. 1175E, Stroh, 6-8 p.m., running from July 30 to Aug. 2.
The Manns combine drama, storytelling, illusions, ventriloquism and original music to teach the Bible and convey the message of the gospel.
VBS is open to children that have completed kindergarten through eighth grade.
Call 351-2910 or 350-2632 for more information
