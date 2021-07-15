FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Dance Collective launched its 43rd year of programming serving the greater Fort Wayne community on July 1.
This year of programming includes five live performances, community classes at the downtown on-site studio and outreach programs with community partners. Keeping with COVID-19 protocols and staying true to the FWDC mission of opportunity for all, the season is anticipated to serve more than 30,000 unique individuals over the next 12 months.
The new year of programming was carefully curated by staff at the FWDC including longstanding artists such as Program Director Ashley Benninghoff and Artistic Director Mandie Kolkman. Executive Director Lee Rainboth and Development Director Rachel Jones are new additions to the leadership team.
Sangeeta Reddy recently joined the staff as the FWDC office coordinator. Together, staff engage an artist base of more than 50 creatives who carry out the organization’s mission.
The 2021-22 season is full of opportunities to get involved in movement arts. The on-site summer session is in full swing, offering movement and rhythm classes to those of all ages and abilities. Classes include hip hop, modern, ballet, jazz, tap, Taiko drumming and more.
The fall on-site school will offer a 14-week session followed by a 21-week winter/spring session. This December, local dancers will have the opportunity to train with professional guest artists at the annual winter workshops.
All of the FWDC programming is inclusive and welcomes people of all ages as well as those with diverse physical and neurological abilities. Registrations for classes are accepted at any time throughout the year.
The first performance of the season will kick off with the FWDC Touring Company show, Collective Expressions, which includes several vignettes that showcase the dancers’ artistry and athleticism. In October, the annual Halloween show will showcase original works set on local dancers in collaboration with artists from Haiti.
In the spring, the northeast Indiana arts community is invited to participate in the annual choreographer’s lab where local professional and aspiring choreographers set original works on a diverse cast of dancers. Spring also brings back the guest artist residency program, which brings a professional dance company to Fort Wayne to inspire, educate, enhance the community and entertain.
The season will conclude with the annual June family concert, giving students opportunities to showcase what they learned throughout the year.
Tickets for performances can be purchased at fwdc.org.
