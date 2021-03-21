Egg hunts, chocolate bunnies, colored eggs and other treats — just some of the traditions and symbols associated with Easter.
To Christians, Easter is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Unlike holidays such as Christmas and Valentine’s Day, Easter does not fall on the same date each year. The holiday can occur on any Sunday between March 22 and April 25 and varies so much because it depends on the moon. Easter is set to coincide with the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon, the first full moon after the vernal equinox. The church always recognizes the vernal equinox as March 21. This year Easter falls on April 4.
While Easter is celebrated as a religious holiday by Christians, some of its customs have been linked to pagan traditions. Here is a look at some of the more popular Easter traditions and symbols and their origins.
Easter eggs
According to the website Learn Religions, while for Christians the egg is symbolic of the resurrection of Jesus Christ representing his emergence from the tomb, the egg has been a symbol since before Christians even began celebrating Jesus' resurrection.
The ancient Egyptians, Persians, Phoenicians and Hindus all believed the world began with an enormous egg, thus the egg was seen as a symbol of new life.
The tradition of decorating eggs goes back to ancient times. The ancient Zoroastrians painted eggs to commemorate the celebration of the new year, which fell during the spring equinox. Christians adopting this tradition colored their eggs red, symbolizing the blood of Christ. Today, eggs are dyed in a variety of colors.
Another explanation for why eggs were decorated is that eggs were a forbidden food during Lent, so people would decorate them to mark the end of the Lenten season and time of penance and fasting and eat them on Easter to celebrate.
As well as in popular Easter egg hunts, eggs also are used in another game, the Easter egg roll, that some see as symbolic of the rolling away of the stone from Christ’s tomb. In the United States, the first official White House egg roll took place in 1878 when Rutherford B. Hayes was president. The event features a race in which children push decorated hard-boiled eggs across the White House lawn.
Easter bunny
The rabbit is a pagan symbol of new life and has long been a symbol of fertility. According to History.com, it is believed that the Easter bunny was brought to America in the 1700s by German immigrants who settled in Pennsylvania. They brought with them their tradition of the Easter hare, known as “Osterhase” or "Oschter Haws.” The night before Easter, children made nests, in which the Easter hare would leave colored eggs. As the tradition spread, the Easter bunny’s deliveries grew to include chocolate, candy and other gifts, and nests were replaced by decorated baskets.
Easter candy
According to Candystore.com, more is spent on candy for Easter historically than for Halloween.
“Depending on which data you look at, Easter is as big or bigger than even Halloween. It’s a silent monster,” the organization said.
According to the National Confectioners Association, in 2015, Easter candy sales totaled $2.63 billion, matching the amount spent on Halloween candy.
The results of Candystore.com Easter surveys found:
• Among those who celebrate Easter, 87% of plan on buying Easter candy.
• For those who don’t celebrate Easter, 33% plan on buying Easter candy.
• People will spend about $21 on average.
• 90 million chocolate Easter bunnies are made each year.
• 87% of parents will prepare Easter baskets for their kids; and
• 81% of them will steal some candy from their kids’ baskets.
Ranked from 1-10, Candystore.com found the top 10 Easter treats to be: Cadbury Mini Eggs; hollow chocolate bunnies; Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs; foil-wrapped chocolate eggs; Mallow-top Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups; gourmet/naturally flavored jelly beans; Kinder Joy Eggs; Robin’s Eggs from Whoppers; Skittles-filled Easter eggs; and Hershey’s fun-sized candy bars with Easter wrappers.
Flowers
A variety of flowers are associated with Easter. According to History.com, white Easter lilies symbolize the purity of Christ to Christians. Their growth from dormant bulbs in the ground to flowers symbolizes the rebirth and hope of Christ’s resurrection. Lilies are native to Japan and were brought to England in 1777. They found their way to the U.S. in the wake of World War I. Other popular Easter flowers include tulips and daisies.
Lamb
The American Bible Society says the lamb is a symbol of Jesus, and Christians refer to Jesus as the “Lamb of God." Most sheep have their lambs in spring — another reason they are a symbol of the season. History.com notes that lamb at Easter also has roots in early Passover celebrations.
“In the story of Exodus, the people of Egypt suffered a series of terrible plagues, including the death of all firstborn sons. Members of the Jewish faith painted their doorposts with sacrificed lamb’s blood so that God would ‘pass over’ their homes. Jews who converted to Christianity continued the tradition of eating lamb at Easter,” the website states.
