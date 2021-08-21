There are verses I don’t understand and/or struggle with from scripture. Maybe you do, too? I have to wrestle with passages. There are many times that I come out on the other side of the wrestle with an understanding that I didn’t previously have. I always think of the passage from Genesis with Jacob and the wrestling in the dark of the night!
Genesis 22:24-30 So Jacob was left alone, and a man wrestled with him till daybreak. When the man saw that he could not overpower him, he touched the socket of Jacob’s hip so that his hip was wrenched as he wrestled with the man. Then the man said, “Let me go, for it is daybreak.” But Jacob replied, “I will not let you go unless you bless me.” The man asked him, “What is your name?” “Jacob,” he answered. Then the man said, “Your name will no longer be Jacob, but Israel, because you have struggled with God and with humans and have overcome.” Jacob said, “Please tell me your name.”But he replied, “Why do you ask my name?” Then he blessed him there. So Jacob called the place Peniel, saying, “It is because I saw God face to face, and yet my life was spared.”
I believe there is beauty in the wrestle.
For decades I just struggled with a passage from the New Testament. Maybe you know the one: the Workers in the Vineyard? We base our daily decisions many times on “fairness” or at least the appearance thereof. I could not get past that fair attitude. Finally, one day I read an article that began to soften my heart towards the passage. Then one of my youth used the passage in a context that made it one of my favorite passages.
A passage I wrestle with to this day is from the Book of James. James 1:2-4 Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.
Pure joy? That is the struggle for me! I never am in the middle of some situation and think, “Yeah! This will make me better on the other side!”
When I reflect on the most painful journeys in my life, I realize a key. When I have been in the presence of the Lord and clung to Him, the pain was used for something bigger than myself. Would I ever want to go through it again? No! Do I look back and think, “I am filled with joy that God can use that”? No!
I am forever thankful that God uses the moments in my life for something bigger than I could imagine. Yet, I continue to wrestle with this passage. Wrestling does not mean I give up! Wrestling means I don’t give up but keep trying to understand clearly. Do not be afraid to wrestle with what you do not understand from the Lord. The wrestle will ultimately lead us to the joy that is described in this passage! Pure joy!
Join me in the wrestle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.