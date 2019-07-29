COLDWATER, Mich. — The unique world class sounds of The Ragbirds return to Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St., Coldwater, Mich., on Saturday, Aug. 24.
The band fuses folk, pop, rock and global rhythms. Jamie Bradish of The Ypsilanti Courier called it “inspiring and powerful.”
The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Ragbirds and their music defy simple description. Called world-beat-folk-rockers, they fuse folk, rock and pop hooks with danceable world rhythms that often include accents from Celtic fiddle, violin, mandolin, banjo, accordion, and percussion.
The group led by dynamic, energetic front woman and multi-instrumentalist Erin Zindle, utilizes instruments from around the world, a sweet voice and versatile songwriting. Surrounding Zindle’s earthy-sweet voice is the whirlwind of guitarist T.J. Zindle and dynamic bassist Shannon Wade, spinning over the world-beat grooves of drummer Loren Kranz.
The band has performed in 47 states, averaging 150 shows a year.
The Ragbirds perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $15-$22 including fees with discounts for Tibbits members. An “on your feet” section offers the option for those who prefer to view the concert while standing.
All tickets are available on line at Tibbits.org, by calling 517-278-6029 or by visiting the theatre’s box office weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tibbits’ Ghost Light Bar in the theatre’s elevator lobby will be open for the concert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.