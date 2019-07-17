ANGOLA — Shape Up Steuben is holding Six Weeks to the Satek — a chance for people to get in shape for the annual Run and Wine event at Satek Winery.
The eighth annual 5K walk/run and 10K run will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Satek Winery, 6208 N. Van Guilder Road, Fremont.
Shape Up Steuben founding member Bill Maddock said there may be some local people who are not fit enough for the exertion. So, he came up with an idea to help get more involved.
Six Weeks to the Satek is a training program with no entry fee and is open to adults of all skill levels.
Participants will meet on Monday nights in Commons Park at 6 p.m. at the Lions Pavilion, which is located off John Street north of Friendship Park. The group will meet July 22 and 29 and Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26.
Water will be provided.
The program will be led by Maddock and Ryan Sheets, Wellness Coordinator at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital. The participants will be given advice on how they can successfully prepare for the 3.1-mile event. Each Monday, they will participate in a workout at their level.
The classes will last about an hour, said Maddock.
"Join us and bring a friend," he said.
The Satek Run and Wine check-in starts at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. Registration costs $25 prior to Aug. 30 at runrace.net. The cost is $30 the day of the race.
It is the signature fundraiser for Shape Up Steuben, a health and wellness initiative. Maddock encouraged all those businesses and organizations that provide sponsorships to also send runners and walkers to further Shape Up Steuben's mission to create a strong, healthy community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.