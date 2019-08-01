ANGOLA — The eighth annual golf outing to support Four County Transitional Living will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24 at Zollner Golf Course.
Four County Transitional Living is a halfway house for men in northeastern Indiana attempting to beat addiction.
Situated on the campus of Trine University at 1215 Park Ave., Angola, Zollner is an 18-hole champion golf course. There is a pro shop on the lower level of the MTI center along with a bar.
Registration is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. along with lunch. Shotgun start for the golf scramble is at 1 p.m. A course pro and staff will have preassigned starting holes and will direct players.
An awards presentation is scheduled for 6 p.m. Winning teams and individuals will be awarded.
The cost is $50 per person or $200 per team, which includes golf cart, driving range and $5 mulligans.
Sponsors are being sought: silver, $50; gold, $75; and hole sponsor, $100. The 2018 sponsors are honored on this year's brochure, available by contacting Bob Osterholt at 243-0600.
Four County Transitional Living is a non-medical residential facility for men recovering from addiction. It strives to offer a supportive peer environment, managed and staffed by men who have themselves achieved sobriety. Rick Newman serves as house director.
"The alcoholic's re-entry into society can be very difficult and one of the critical phases of rehabilitation," says the organization's web site at 4ctl.org. "We feel the house itself cannot assure sobriety; residents who follow a plan of recovery as well as adhering to the intended atmosphere of the house will be able to re-enter society and live a sober, productive and useful life."
The mission of Four County Transitional Living is to allow recovery to take root by living on life’s terms through 12-step principles. Residents attend 12-step meetings in the community; meetings are also held in-house.
"Lack of a stable, alcohol- and drug-free living environment can be a serious obstacle to sustained abstinence. Destructive living environments can derail recovery for even highly motivated individuals," says a report published in December 2010 by the U.S. National Library of Medicine. A four-person team that included a doctor and a pharmacist studied 300 individuals entering two different types of sober living houses over an 18-month period.
Developing a social network that supports ongoing sobriety is an important component, says the report. Residents are encouraged to provide mutual support and encouragement; those who have been there the longest play a major role.
"This type of 'giving back' is consistent with a principle of recovery in 12-step groups. Residents are also encouraged to avoid friends and family who might encourage them to use alcohol and drugs, particularly individuals with whom they have used substances in the past," says the report, which was the culmination of a five-year study funded by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
When it comes to retention, the team found that halfway houses had an "excellent" record. The average length of stay surpassed the National Institute on Drug Abuse recommendation of at least 90 days. They found that a wide variety of individuals in both programs had success in sobriety. As a secondary outcome, they report improvements in employment, psychiatric symptoms and arrests.
