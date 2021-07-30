It is called the Burning River because the Cuyahoga River was once so polluted it caught fire.
The river is restored so much that it is now the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. The Burning River Trail 50 Mile Race finishes just a few miles from my boyhood home. I taught middle school students for four decades, so I figured that I had the endurance to complete the course. There is also a 100-mile race. I have a gut, but I don’t have guts. I am more a wishbone than a backbone kind of guy.
I parked the car at the finish line and caught the 4:15 a.m. school bus shuttle to the starting line. I have been on many early morning bus rides packed with nervous runners. Only this time Steve Anstett wasn’t driving, and I wasn’t going to stand around offering bad race advice while eating the snacks donated by the parents intended for the Angola Hornets.
I sat in the circus tent near the start with runners from forty states plus Panama and Brazil. I pondered my race plan. I felt that I had the mileage on the trails at Pokagon State Park. The antibiotic that I took for two weeks cleared up the tick bite. But I also knew that this would be my longest run. There would be 4,000 feet of elevation gain. It was going to be hot and humid. Then like the line from Young Frankenstein when Marty Feldman told Gene Wilder as they are digging up a corpse from a grave. “It could be worse. It could be raining.”
I am not a big user of social media. I did look at the race Facebook page where there were several posts about road shoes versus trail shoes. Road shoes would be fine was the consensus. I watched the pre-race course videos, the entire course, thankfully time lapsed. The trails looked smooth. The official guidebook stated that 30% of the course would be pavement or packed crushed limestone. The weather forecast was only a chance of showers and even that was later in the afternoon.
Data driven; I chose road shoes.
It started raining before the 6 a.m. start time. The Cuyahoga River watershed was getting recharged.
The rain was refreshing on the city streets for the first few miles. I didn’t remember much about slope failure from a graduate course in Geomorphology. What the British call subsidence, we might classify it as slump, creep, mudflow or landslide. Water with gravity means fluid friction, sliding friction, and in the case of my body, rolling friction. I hit the deck three times, yet squishy mud on a slope is surprisingly soft. At times I tried to interpret the skid mark treads of the pack ahead of me. We have seen it before. The state trooper with the measuring wheel at the accident scene. Some splayed tracks looked like the mortar edged by the trowel before tile is laid. I was an Ice Road Trucker, helplessly grabbing saplings while trying to stay on the path. Paul Simon sang about the nearer your destination, the more you’re slip sliding away. I was nowhere near my destination.
I have completed a Warrior Dash and a Tough Mudder. But the Burning River course had so much mud that at 12 miles in, I was not confident that I could plod in chocolate cake batter for another 38 miles.
But it wasn’t all mud. There were bridges over ravines, streams to ford, waterfalls over shale rock, deciduous forests, coniferous forests, meadows, cornfields, tunnels, and sandstone and conglomerate ledges. There were vestiges of transportation since the native Mingo used the region as a trail. This included canal locks and railroads. I even found the wicked hill where we went sledding as kids.
I have been running and racing for half of a century. This race was a first for me, not only because I was the oldest male to finish, not only because Hiho Brewery, that’s right Hiho, concocted a special beer for the race; Long Slow Distance, but because of this. Three women on horseback passed me and then I passed them back. I have run in the Kentucky Derby Half Marathon Road Race against humans. Next time I may just compete at Churchill Downs.
I had a six to one spectator to competitor ratio. It included my sister Cathy and her husband Mark, my brother Mark and his wife Kathleen, confused yet, my daughter Hayley and my mom. They were a huge boost as were the dedicated volunteers at the rest area pep session fast food comfort stations.
I had been trailing a tall guy in a blaze orange French Foreign Legion cap. At one the aid stations a woman race official told him that he resembled Anthony Hopkins. The choices for hydration were water and a sports drink called HEED. I swear that I am not making this up. She asked him if he wanted a nice Chianti.
With five miles to go, at the final aid station my 93-year-old Mom tells me, “You’re late for dinner.” How did she not get selected as one of the Golden Girls?
My wife was at home poolside having her chick weekend, her term not mine, watching some video that my sister took of me wobbling my final lumbering steps and crossing the finish line. Her girlfriend shook her head and gave this advice. “Oh, don’t show this to your daughters.”
Despite smelling like equal parts of rotting fish and urine, my brother-in-law buys me a beer. I changed out of my sopping sweat-soaked mucky gear in the handicapped stall of the restroom gripping the grab bars.
I read that only one tenth of one per cent of Americans have competed in a 100-mile race. Of those that toe the line and race, 50% finish. I have no plans of signing up ever. I don’t want to be late for dinner.
