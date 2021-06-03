FORT WAYNE — Iconic rockers REO Speedwagon are coming to Foellinger Theatre for a spectacular summer night on Saturday, July 31, at 8 p.m.
Previously purchased tickets for the originally scheduled show last summer will be honored for the new date.
Reserved seat tickets remain available and may be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Administrative Offices, 705 E. State Blvd., Monday-Friday 8 a.m. TO 5 p.m.
Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon’s unrelenting drive, as well as non-stop touring and recording jump-started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. Platinum albums and radio staples soon followed, setting the stage for the release of the band’s explosive Hi Infidelity in 1980, which contained the massive hit singles “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run.” That landmark album spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot and has since earned the RIAA’s coveted 10X Diamond Award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the United States.
Today, REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million albums around the globe, and Cronin and bandmates Bruce Hall (bass), Neal Doughty (keyboards), Dave Amato (guitar), and Bryan Hitt (drums) are still electrifying audiences worldwide in concert with many hits and fan-favorites.
This concert will feature hits like “In Your Letter,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes,” “Keep On Loving You,” “Take It On the Run,” and many, many more.
More information about 2021 performances at Fort Wayne’s famed covered outdoor theatre may be found at FoellingerTheatre.org.
