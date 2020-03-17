KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble High School Chapter FCCLA (Family Career and Community Leaders of America) attended the FCCLA State Conference in Muncie March 5, 6 and 7.
Ashellmee Gann-Gatt and Ashtin Likes received bronze medals with their State project, “Focus on the Basics,” and Emily Moore received a bronze medal for her State project, “Beyond The Basics.” Abby Coe and Rayanna Garrison were awarded a Silver medal for their Star Event project, “Repurpose Reuse and Redesign.”
Coe and Garrison had the highest score in the state – missing a gold by one point.
They are eligible to move on to the National FCCLA Conference in Washington D.C. The national conference is July 4-9.
For more information, contact the FCCLA high school sponsor Jenifer Sabrosky.
