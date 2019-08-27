KENDALLVILLE –The Forbes Team of RE/MAX Results hosted a June golf outing at the Noble Hawk Golf Links in Kendallville to benefit the Riley Children’s Foundation. Twenty-two teams participated in the second annual event, raising $9,480 in donations. The funds will help Riley Hospital for Children continue to provide world-class pediatric care and research.
Keith Forbes and Trey Forbes of The Forbes Team organized the outing. The day’s activities culminated with dinner in the Noble Hawk pavilion, with meat donated by Albright’s Grocery in Corunna and chicken prepared by Don Howard with B&D BBQ.
Todd Stock, co-owner of RE/MAX Results, praised the team’s generosity and dedication to community service. Keith Forbes said local support and sponsorship was key in making the event successful.
