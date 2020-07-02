HAMILTON — In July, children can join Double H Farms for summer day camp programming.
Limited to 15 children per weekly session, the camps are aimed at children ages 4-12 and will run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
“Campers will enjoy water slides, animal education, hiking, fire safety, old fashioned field day games and more,” said Hester Stouder, one of the owners of Double H Farms.
Animals for animal education will include a variety such as hedgehogs, horses, kittens, pot belly pigs, rabbits, chickens, turkeys and more according to a flier on the Double H Farms Facebook page.
Campers will also get to do hands-on projects like building birdhouses and bird feeders as well as hands-on gardening experience and old fashioned field day activities.
The cost for the camps is $150 per week per camper, though families may inquire about a multi-camper discount.
Each camper is expected to bring a lunch, bug repellent, sunscreen, rain boots and hiking boots each day.
Families interested may call or text 316-9868 or email hamiltondoublehfarms@gmail.com for registration forms.
Follow Double H Farms on Facebook by searching @HamiltonDoubleHFarms.
Camps will be July 6-10, 13-17, 20-24 and 27-31.
