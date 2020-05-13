Woman graduates from McKendree University
LEBANON, Ill. — Zamantha Mulder, of Wollcottville, has graduated from McKendree University with a BS degree in health promotion and wellness, and biopsychology.
The university is conferring 733 degrees at its Illinois and Kentucky campuses in 2020 — six associate, 508 baccalaureate, 198 masters and 21 doctoral degrees — on students who completed their degree requirements in December 2019 and in May and July 2020.
A total of 197 from the Class of 2020 graduated with honors: 41 summa cum laude, 99 magna cum laude and 57 cum laude. Twenty-six participated in the university’s Honors Program. The graduates represent 33 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Armed Forces serving abroad, and 11 countries.
While the traditional on-campus ceremony is not being held this year, the Class of 2020 is invited to gather on May 7-8, 2021, for commencement exercises at the Lebanon, Illinois, campus, and on June 10, 2021, for students at the Radcliff, Kentucky, location.
McKendree University is a “College of Distinction” and recognized as a “Military Friendly School” by Victory Media. Founded in 1828, the historic Lebanon, Illinois, campus is 25 miles from St. Louis, Missouri. McKendree also has a campus in Radcliff, Kentucky, and offers programs online and at nearby Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
Trine announces awards for class of 2020
ANGOLA — Trine University’s Franks School of Education has honored several members of the graduating class of 2020.
Alexa Ratkowski, an elementary education/special education dual licensure major from Bronson, Michigan, is the recipient of the Dr. Sue Van Wagner Excellence in Education Award.
Named in honor of Sue Van Wagner, Ph.D., former dean of the Franks School of Education, the award is presented to a graduating education student who exemplifies dedication, determination and teaching effectiveness.
Four students received the Kent and Eileen Alwood Award for Student Teaching Excellence, given for exemplary performance in student teaching, specifically excellence in teaching knowledge, skills and professional disposition:
- Renee Souva, an elementary education major from Bronson, Michigan
- Andrea Oster, an elementary education major from Waterloo
- Shae Pettibone, an English education from Fort Wayne
- Brooke Wilber, an elementary education from LaOtto
“We are pleased to recognize these outstanding graduates who represent excellence in our teacher preparation program,” said Anthony Kline, Ph.D., dean of the school. “This spring has demonstrated the unprecedented challenges today’s educators face, and Trine University is proud to help meet the need for teachers who are flexible problem-solvers and equip student learning despite the circumstances.”
