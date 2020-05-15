The onion is a cool-season vegetable that adds a very tasty element to many dishes, hot or cold. It can sometimes be very confusing to the home gardener when there are so many to choose from.
One unique trait about onions is that they are daylight-sensitive.
Onions go through a process called bulbing, in which they stop growing tops and start forming the bulb. This bulbing is affected by the amount of daylight the plant receives.
The daylight necessary to start the bulbing process depends on the variety of onion and can range from 10 to 16 hours. This is why some varieties are labeled as short-day or long-day types.
Long-day onions will start making bulbs when they receive 15 to 16 hours of daylight. Short-day onions will start making bulbs when they receive 10-12 hours of daylight.
As a general rule, long-day onions perform better when grown in the northern states (north of 36th parallel) and the short-day varieties in the southern states.
Onions grow best in loose, well-drained soil with a high level of organic matter.
Being a cool season vegetable, they are frost-tolerant and should be planted in early spring as soon as the soil is dry enough to be worked.
The best production occurs when temperatures remain cool over an extended period of time during which the foliage and root system develop before bulb formation occurs.
For larger bulbs and better storing onions, plant as early as possible but no later than May 15. Green onions can be planted anytime during the growing season.
To grow good onions, the best way is to plant sets. Sets are small onions that were grown from seed the year before.
Choose sets that are firm and not yet sprouting. Onion plants can also be used. For green onions, the sets or transplants should be placed about 1 inch apart and about 1 to 1 ½ inches deep.
For dry onions, the sets or transplants should be placed about 1 to 2 inches deep and about 3 to 4 inches apart.
It is also possible to make one onion bed planting and then pull green onions leaving one bulb every 4 inches or so to remain in the garden for dry onions.
Green onions can be pulled four to six weeks after planting for fresh eating.
To control weeds, cultivate shallowly by hand or mulch the onion bed. Mulching promotes moisture retention which will help to ensure a good yield.
Fertilizer may be applied, but it is best to have a garden soil test done so you have a guide to nutrient needs.
Dry onions will mature in three to five months depending on the cultivar used. When the foliage neck is bent over(do not force them), dry onions are ready to be harvested.
After harvesting, place them in a shady location to dry. This may take up to four weeks depending on the amount of air circulation, humidity they receive and what cultivar you have used.
Cut the tops off about an inch above the bulb after the neck is completely dried. If the neck is not sufficiently dried, disease organisms may enter the onion during storage and cause it to rot.
Store onions in a dry, cool area in well ventilated containers. Having enough room for air circulation during storage is very important. Sprouting will occur if not kept cool. Check for and discard any damaged onions during the storage period.
As always, Happy Gardening!
