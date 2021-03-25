FORT WAYNE – The University of Saint Francis will host its 45th Annual Creative Arts Student Exhibition from April 5 to April 28.
This exhibition of artworks by current USF students will include drawing, painting, photography, sculpture, ceramics, graphic design, music technology, animation and film.
Due to social distancing precautions there will not be an opening reception, and the annual awards ceremony will be for students only with a livestream option for family and friends. The awards honor student artists and musicians for high achievement in their discipline.
Music Technology program highlights in music production, composition, sound design and post-production will be exhibited from 4-5 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m. on Friday, April 9 in the USF Music Technology Center, 431 W. Berry St.
Visual arts will be on display from April 5 to April 28 in the Weatherhead and Goldfish galleries at the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center, located off Leesburg Road on the USF campus at 2701 Spring St. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, contact USF Creative Arts at 399-8064. This exhibition is sponsored by 3Rivers Federal Credit Union.
