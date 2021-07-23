Christmas in July! It is a thing this year! At both of my churches, we are singing songs and lighting candles to remember. Last year we were not in person at either Nevada Mills or Fremont. For many of us and especially me, it was heartbreaking. Yet, in many ways, it caused me to focus on the true meaning of Christmas.
My husband and I did devotions every night together and lit a candle. Why did we only do it during Christmas? Good question, right? I am not sure, but I will get a candle and devotion book ready for tonight because we do not need Christmas to have a heart seeking after the Lord.
I usually have a tree in several rooms. Do I need to have a tree? If so, we are going to need to drag that out before Sunday. No one tell my husband about that sentence. To be honest, I do not need a tree, lights, candles, cookies, stockings, gifts, and more to celebrate Christmas.
If I am very honest, what I love about Christmas is the “spirit”! Have you ever noticed that we are kinder (okay, there is an exception to every rule before you put down the paper and say; NO WAY!)? Kinder to others. We are more giving. We are more loving. We are excited to do for others. It is almost as if we save up all the goodness we have for one season. Although I love that “spirit” of giving, loving, peace, joy, and more, my question is what can’t we spread that out?
As I have prepared a message about Biblical Grace seeing the grace of God in the gift of His Son to the world, we need to be sharing that in July as we do in December. We need to be sharing in January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November, as well as December.
Stay with me here. We keep the love of Christmas present when we tip well and ask the waiter or waitress if we can pray for them. We also retain the love of Christmas when we send cards throughout the year and not just a once-a-year check-in with those we love. Someone I love in my life sent me a wonderful flamingo card this week. It meant so much to get a card out of the blue! We keep the love of Christmas when we call the people we love, not waiting for the holidays.
I challenge this loving community to seek to honor the love that came down at Christmas all year. How do we love well? Think about what you do to show love at Christmas and begin to do that every month! Now is a perfect time to spread a little love; we all could use a little Christmas right this very minute! We can live this verse every day with a bit of effort: Romans 12:10 “Love each other with genuine affection, and take delight in honoring each other.”
