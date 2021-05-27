MARSHALL, Michigan — The Franke Center Youth Theater is pleased to announce tickets are on sale for “Little Shop of Horrors,” directed by Jennifer Conley Darling with music direction by Josh Vreeland and choreography by Beau Hutchings. A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, “Little Shop of Horrors” has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years.
“We are all so happy to be working together again! Moving the production to an outdoor venue comes with its challenges, but the cast and crew are working hard to bring this fan favorite musical to our community. We can’t wait to see everyone at the Fairgrounds,” said Conley Darling.
The cast is comprised of students in grades 9-12, featuring Jack MacQuaig (Seymour), Emma Garrett (Audrey), Stephen Klepper (Mr. Mushnik), Sam Rodgers (Orin), Mary Kurtz (Voice of Audrey II), Ethan Twiss (Audrey II Puppeteer), and Olivia Amting, Abbi Klepper, Morgan Miklusicak, Lynnsey Oswald, Jenna Rissi and Natalie Traynor as the Doo Wop Girls.
Rounding out the ensemble is Nathan Amey, Makayla Bailey, Noelia Barroso, Lillian Bowman, Erin Bucienski, Paul Butterfield, Sofia Casey, Eliana Dubois, Adrienne Dysinger, Elliana Ebner, Makenna Groeneveld, Jordan Harrell, Gabby Jude, Hallie Machalka, Remee Morse, Ryan Murphy, Aiden Saunders, Nova Schnitzler, Audrey Smith and Kayla Smith.
Performances are June 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. and June 6 at 6 p.m. at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds on the Grandstand Stage. Three options for seating will be made available on-site. Bring your own chair and sit in the track, stay in your car and listen through your radio, or sit in the Grandstand. All seating is on a first come, first served basis. Limited seating capacity available.
Tickets are now on sale and are $15 in advance and $17 at the door. To purchase tickets, visit www.thefranke.org or call 269-781-0001.
