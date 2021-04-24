Please read 1 John 3:11–24
If I were to ask you a question, I already know what many of you would say.
Are relationships important to us? The answer I know would be a resounding “yes” however, how do we prove the importance of relationships? The answers to this question will be as vast and numerous as the sand on a beach. But I really want you to ponder this question; how do we prove to others the importance of the relationships that we have with those who we choose to have relationships with?
I ask this because in many cases, people say that the relationships that they have with one another are extremely important, and yet there is insignificant evidence that these relationships matter until the person is either dying, has died or their relationship is being severed in some form. An example being this; you work with somebody for number of years and one or the other moves on to a different job. You both agreed to stay in contact with one another and that your relationship will continue outside of the work. At first, your calling or texting or making time for one another and within two to three weeks’ time, those contacts begin to lessen and you find yourself drifting apart further and further to the point where now you hardly talk with each other, you make promises to meet and there is never enough time to meet.
Another example would be to continue on as a family unit and you assume that your family knows how deeply you love them but somehow you’ve taken that relationship for granted and there’s a death in the family and you feel such a tremendous load of guilt upon you because it was so much that you wanted to say to the departed loved one and never took the chance for the time to be able to express how deeply you value their relationship. Yet another example is this; you always say that you’ll make time for your children and you make numerous promises to do so. They grow up right before your eyes and you missed out on many important benchmarks in their life. They get ready to move out of the home and all of a sudden you want to spend all kinds of time with them. Yet because of them starting their own lives, they can’t make the time that you want to have with them now. Yes, I know this sounds like the song “Cats in the Cradle,” but this song is so prophetic in today’s society. So how do we prove the importance of the relationships in our lives?
I provided today’s passage for the sole reason that we are called to love one another. Love is not just an emotion. It’s an action and a choice. It is a commitment that one makes to another and takes a lifetime to maintain and to nurture. One of the reasons I feel we have the great division that we do in today’s society is the lack of love for one another. People assume that they are giving the love that they need to the individuals that we choose to. However, if you were to ask if the other individual truly knows the depths of your love for them, you might not like the answer. Why? Because we have never taken the time to invest in the relationship, building the relationship maintenance that is needed to produce strong bonds of trust and love between individuals.
I’ve always tried to pride myself in being able to love deliberately and deeply. In 2008, I was involved in an accident which nearly took my life. I evidenced a great outpouring of love and devotion from those who I have connected with and more so. And even though I didn’t know that life is short and that we could lose it at any moment, my brush with death was proof to me all the more that if I am to pass away in the next breath, I want those who I invest my love and trust into to know beyond a shadow of a doubt how deeply I love them and appreciate them being in my life. I preached this all the time and stress the importance of whether it be death, a moving away or whatever separates us from those who we love, they need to know how much they mean to us.
In this world of division, we need to be more loving and understanding of one another. If we truly love somebody and care for them, we must make time for them and show them beyond a shadow of a doubt how deep our love is for them. Even if someone loses communications with me because of the busy-ness of their life, I do my very best to try to stay in contact with them and to let them know that I’m thinking about them, missing them and continually love them. When I love, I love with all that I am and nothing less. This is the way that Jesus loves us as well as God the father and the Holy Spirit. They want us to follow their example in loving one another.
Is there somebody in your life that you want to make sure that they know that you love them? Is there some way that your longing to reconnect with? Is God one of those individuals that you need to reconnect with? How can you prove the depths of your love for them? Reach out to them and reconnect.
