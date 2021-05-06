First Presbyterian
FORT WAYNE — The First Presbyterian Church Gallery is back after being dark for more than a year due to COVID-19.
The gallery has opened its doors to church members and local artists to submit their quarantine creations and thoughtful artwork inspired by events happening in the community and around the world.
With that, First Presbyterian Gallery presents, A Visual Forum: an exhibit of visual art, poems and writings about significant current issues including COVID-19, Black Lives Matter, women’s rights, environmental concerns and ideological conflict, collected since September 2020.
We’re calling this exhibition A Visual Forum because it has to do with ideas and it would give people a chance to express those ideas and their dismay, perhaps, over all the social and cultural things that were happening starting with COVID-19,” said Sarah Savage, FPC Gallery chair.
A public gallery opening experience will be on May 14 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the church, 300 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne.
For more information contact Tony Belton at tbelton@firstpresfortwayne.org or call 426-7421 ext. 113.
