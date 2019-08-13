Holicki Eye Centers celebrate 25 years
COLDWATER, Mich. — Holicki Eye Centers and Optical, 142 E. Chicago Road, Coldwater, Michigan, and 1202 N. Wayne St., Angola, will be holding a 25th anniversary celebration on Aug. 23 from 4-7 p.m. at the Coldwater office.
The celebration will include food catered by JT’s, live music by Those Three Guys and gift drawings.
The public are invited to attend to enjoy the food, fun, prizes and fellowship. For more information contact the office, (517) 279-7927 or visit holickieyecenters.com.
Aperion Care Angola holding wine glass painting event
ANGOLA — Aperion Care Angola, 500 N. Williams St., Angola, is holding a free wine glass painting event on Aug. 28 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Refreshments will be served at the event which will take place at the facility which formerly was Lakeland Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Participants should RSVP to Lori Hunt by Aug. 23 to reserve a spot. Reservations can be made by calling 665-2161 or emailing lhunt@aperioncare.com.
