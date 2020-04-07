2020 Indiana Academic All-Stars named

INDIANAPOLIS – Forty high school seniors from throughout Indiana have been named 2020 Indiana Academic All-Stars, a program of the Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP).
In addition, 50 other students were recognized as Academic All-Star Regional Honorees.
The students were selected from a field of 280 outstanding nominees from the state’s private and public accredited schools.
Academic All-Star distinction recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom first and foremost, but who also are actively involved in their schools and communities, and take on leadership roles in those activities.
The program is produced by the Indiana Association of School Principals, with support provided by DePauw University, Indiana University Bloomington, and Purdue University, along with corporate partner Herff Jones.
Student awards will be awarded at a later date by DePauw University, Indiana University- Bloomington, Purdue University, and the Indiana Association of School Principals.
Herff Jones provides the plaques awarded to the 40 Indiana Academic All-Stars and their Influential Educators.
The IASP Indiana Academic All-Stars program salutes academic excellence in the same manner that student athletes traditionally are honored.
By providing a showcase for academically talented seniors, the sponsoring organizations hope to accomplish the following objectives:
- Give academic achievement the prestige it deserves;
- Motivate students to recognize the value of academic excellence;
- Provide students with an incentive for academic achievement, and
- Promote a positive image of Indiana’s young people.
Each public and private high school accredited by the Indiana Department of Education may nominate one senior for consideration as an Indiana Academic All-Star.
From these nominees, a selection committee chose the Regional winners (representing five regions in Indiana) and the 40 Indiana Academic All-Stars.
Selection of the school’s nominee is based upon the following considerations:
- A mathematical formula that combines the SAT or ACT composite score and the seven-semester grade-point average; and
- Academic achievements and honors, academic courses and academic extracurricular activities.
- Other extracurricular activities, community service and leadership qualities.
The following were recognized as 2020 Indiana Academic All-Stars: Jennifer Cahillane, Washington Township Middle/High School, Valparaiso Joseph Carper, Perry Meridian High School, Indianapolis Tyler Chamberlain, Bloomington High School South, Bloomington Dylan Clarke, Franklin Community High School, Franklin Lauren Coffey, Plainfield High School, Plainfield, Taylor Coffman, Wabash High School, Wabash Amina Dalal, Ben Davis High School, Indianapolis Lukas Denney, Crown Point High School, Crown Point Daniel Ehrlich, Park Tudor School, Indianapolis Lyndie Foster, Scottsburg High School, Scottsburg Nicholas Grill, Cathedral High School, Indianapolis Sophia Rae Hagedorn, Center Grove High School, Indianapolis William Hawkins, Roncalli High School, Indianapolis Emma Higgason, Munster High School, Munster Imran Hussain, Eman School, Fishers Kaveh Jalinous, La Lumiere School, LaPorte Tara Kalia, Frankin Central High School, Indianapolis Paige Kertes, Fishers High School, Fishers Emre Keskin, West Lafayette Jr/Sr High School, West Lafayette Gabriel Kroeger, Chesterton High School, Chesterton James Yixing Lao, Zionsville Community High School, Zionsville Angela Li, Carmel High School, Carmel Regan Mangrum, Southwestern Jr/Sr High School, Shelbyville Hayden Mattick, Terre Haute North Vigo High School, Terre Haute Will Michaels, Valparaiso High School, Valparaiso Kenzie Paul, Mount Vernon High School, Mt. Vernon Benjamin Pekarek, Wm. Henry Harrison High School, West Lafayette Daelyn Quinn, Castle High School, Newburgh Reid Schene, Shelbyville High School, Shelbyville Rose Schnabel, International School of Indiana, Indianapolis Kabir Sheth, Signature School, Evansville Hugh Smith, Plymouth High School, Plymouth Erica Song, Columbus North High School, Columbus Owen Speer, Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School, Indianapolis Hannah Tippets Brownsburg High School, Brownsburg Grant Wagner, Winchester Community High School, Winchester Karen Wang, University High School, Carmel Benjamin Wilkerson, Greencastle High School, Greencastle Veronica Wrobleski, Canterbury School, Fort Wayne Gene Yang, Kokomo High School, Kokomo.
The students listed below are recognized as Regional Academic All-Stars:
Quintin Allen, Tippecanoe Valley High School, Akron Erin Batta, Batesville High School, Batesville Samantha Beachey, Fairfield Jr/Sr High School, Goshen Cole Bergman, Garrett High School, Garrett Benjamin Beyer, Warsaw Community High School, Warsaw Neha Bhasin, Evansville Day School, Evansville Benjamin Blachly, New Palestine High School, New Palestine Elizabeth Casetti, Penn High School, Mishawaka Joshua Chen, Lake Central High School, St. John Christiane Davis, White River Valley High School, Switz City Jui Desai, Avon High School, Avon Peyton Eaton, Barr-Reeve Middle/High School, Montgomery Addison Emig, Central High School, Evansville, Allison Furnish, Switzerland County High School, Vevay Makenna Gall, NorthWood High School, Nappanee Joseph Gard, Elkhart Memorial High School, Elkhart Ellie Garst, Western Boone Jr/Sr High School, Thorntown Andrew Glover, New Castle High School, New Castle Joel Greenfield, Lawrence Central High School, Indianapolis William Hartwell, Milan High School, Milan Abigail Hauser, Forest Park Jr/Sr High School, Ferdinand Carson Herrell, Harrison High School, Evansville John Herzog, Hamilton Southeastern High School, Fishers Carrie Hoke, Eastern High School, Pekin Jordan Jennings, Rochester Community High School, Rochester Samuel Johnson, Hauser Jr/Sr High School, Hope Rylee Johnson, Shenandoah High School, Middletown Brooke Jones, Elkhart Christian Academy, Elkhart Emmalee Kiser, Columbus East High School, Columbus Komal Kumar, Indiana Academy for Science, Math & Humanities, Muncie Treyton Lehman, South Adams High School, Berne Emily Longenecker, Rossville Middle/Sr High School, Rossville Sarah Mahnesmith, Rensselaer Central High School, Rensselaer Jesse McCurdy, Lapel High School, Lapel Aidan McDonnell, Marquette Catholic High School, Michigan City Luka Mikek, Crawfordsville High School, Crawfordsville Madison Moseley, North Montgomery High School, Crawfordsville Carson Park, Jasper High School, Jasper Ethan Roos, Heritage Hills High School, Lincoln City Ian Schowe, East Noble High School, Kendallville Caleb Shenk, Bethany Christian School, Goshen Edward Smalstig, Yorktown High School, Yorktown Emma Summers, Brown County High School, Nashville Abigail Teipen, South Putnam Middle/High School, Greencastle Isabel Turner, Southport High School, Indianapolis Olivia Vanderbur, North Decatur Jr/Sr High School, Greensburg Grace Vlasek, St. Theodore Guerin High School, Noblesville Gabriella Willoughby, Mitchell High School, Mitchell Lucille Wilson, Speedway High School, Speedway Jaylen Young, Seeger Memorial Jr/Sr High School, West Lebanon.
The Indiana Association of School Principals leads in the advocacy and support of all principals in their commitment to every child.
The Department of Student Programs hosts academic competitions for students in grades 4-12, as well as a Martin Luther King Jr. essay contest, a Student Day at the Legislature, the Academic All-Stars Program, and the Indiana Cheer Championship.
Annually, over 42,000 students are involved in Department of Student Programs sponsored events.
To learn more about the Indiana Association of School Principals and the Department of Student Programs, visit www.iasp.org.
