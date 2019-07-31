KENDALLVILLE — To call the Kendallville Public Library’s Summer Adventure a success is almost an understatement.
The library had set a nine-week check out goal of 36,000 items, and that goal was met sometime during week eight.
The total number of check outs from May 27 through July 27 was 40,689. That’s 4,689 items above the goal.
That’s good news, but even better news is that now that the goal has been surpassed, the library will provide the winning Community Prize. This year, that is Movies in the Park.
Of the three optional community prizes, which also included a tool collection and non-essential kitchen gadget collection, Movies in the Park won with nearly triple the votes of the other two options.
The plan now is to schedule several Movies in the Park events in Kendallville and Rome City during the fall. More information about those will be available soon.
Thank you to everyone who participated, whether it was by checking out items, downloading a book, finding a prize rock, creating a Make & Take Project, attending an event, or sharing library activities on social media. You are why this summer was a success!
