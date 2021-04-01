If your organization would like to have its meeting added to the community calendar or you need your listing changed, please email the meeting date, time, frequency and location as well as any other important information to lifestyle reporter Ashlee Hoos, ahoos@kpcmedia.com.
Thursday, April 1
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 4
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., 6 p.m.
Monday, April 5
• WW Studio “Formerly Weight Watchers,” Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 9-10 a.m. and 6-7 p.m.
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 6
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, April 7
• Living with Low Vision, Cameron Woods Senior Living, 701 Harcourt Road, Angola, 1 p.m.
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• Faith Community Health Clinic, Holy Family Episcopal Church, 909 S. Darling St., Angola, 4:45-8 p.m., closed the second and fifth Wednesday of each month
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., 6 p.m.
• Angola American Legion Post No. 31, 1760 W. Maumee St., Angola, 8 p.m.
Thursday, April 8
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 11
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., 6 p.m.
Monday, April 12
• WW Studio “Formerly Weight Watchers,” Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 9-10 a.m. and 6-7 p.m.
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 13
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic Optometrist Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 12-1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 14
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 15
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Angola Garden Club, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Woodworkers, Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, 2955 W. Orland Road, Angola, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 18
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., 6 p.m.
Monday, April 19
• WW Studio “Formerly Weight Watchers,” Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 9-10 a.m. and 6-7 p.m.
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Steuben County Genealogical Society, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 20
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic Dental Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 12-1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• Faith Community Health Clinic, Holy Family Episcopal Church, 909 S. Darling St., Angola, 4:45-8 p.m., closed the second and fifth Wednesday of each month
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 22
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 24
• Parents of Special Needs Children Support Group, Brokaw Movie House, 200 N. Public Square, Angola, 10 a.m.
Sunday, April 25
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., 6 p.m.
Monday, April 26
• WW Studio “Formerly Weight Watchers,” Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 9-10 a.m. and 6-7 p.m.
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 27
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, April 28
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• Faith Community Health Clinic, Holy Family Episcopal Church, 909 S. Darling St., Angola, 4:45-8 p.m., closed the second and fifth Wednesday of each month
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 29
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Sage Gatherers Herb Society, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, April 30
• Well Child Clinic Physical Exam Clinic, Steuben Commutniy Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1-4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.