Questa announces local spring 2019 graduates
Three Questa Education Foundation scholars from Steuben County recently graduated with associate or bachelor’s degrees.
Local graduates include:
• Nathan Clary, management major, Purdue University Fort Wayne
• Claire Grubb, kinesiology major, DePauw University
• Ashely Springer, chemistry major, Indiana Wesleyan University
The mission at Questa is to invest in talent within the area and help students fund their education. In return, these students will be valuable assets to the Northeast Indiana workforce, while also beginning a successful career with less debt.
Many of these scholars received low-interest forgivable loans: 50% in loan forgiveness for living and working in northeast Indiana for five years following graduation, and an additional 25% of the total loan is paid back when they attend and graduate from one of the eight partner regional institutions.
Questa’s partner schools include Grace College, Indiana Tech, Manchester University, Huntington University, Purdue Fort Wayne, Indiana Wesleyan Fort Wayne, Trine University, Ivy Tech Community College and the University of Saint Francis. In other words, a scholar can borrow $20,000 with the possibility of only having to pay back $5,000.
Questa Scholars are contributing to the economy of northeast Indiana by being the talent we need. Questa Scholars are insurance agents, engineers, firefighters, nurses, teachers, marketers, analysts and entrepreneurs. In order to keep this talent local, then local support is essential.
Funding for Questa Scholars comes from local and regional foundations, businesses and organizations. For more information on how you can fund scholars in your community, visit our website at www.questafoundation.org or call 407-6494.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.